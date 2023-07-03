Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at 16.19 lakh; limited to 500 units

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Skoda Auto India on Monday launched a limited-run Kushaq Matte edition at a premium of ₹40,000. The body of the model gets Carbon Steel shade in a matte finish while ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme. Elements such as grille, trunk garnish and window garnish continue to feature chrome elements. The Matte finish has been made available in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with prices starting at ₹16.19 lakh for 1.0 TSI with six-speed manual transmission.
Limited to only 500 units, the pricing of the Matte edition goes up to ₹19.39 lakh for the 1.5 TSI with automatic transmission. The Matte edition has been placed between the Style and Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq.