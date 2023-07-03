Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at 16.19 lakh; limited to 500 units

Skoda Auto India on Monday launched a limited-run Kushaq Matte edition at a premium of ₹40,000. The body of the model gets Carbon Steel shade in a matte finish while ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme. Elements such as grille, trunk garnish and window garnish continue to feature chrome elements. The Matte finish has been made available in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with prices starting at ₹16.19 lakh for 1.0 TSI with six-speed manual transmission.