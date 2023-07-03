Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition Launched At 16.19 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units

Skoda Kushaq Matte edition launched at 16.19 lakh; limited to 500 units

Skoda Auto India on Monday launched a limited-run Kushaq Matte edition at a premium of 40,000. The body of the model gets Carbon Steel shade in a matte finish while ORVMs, door handles and rear spoilers feature Glossy Black theme. Elements such as grille, trunk garnish and window garnish continue to feature chrome elements. The Matte finish has been made available in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines with prices starting at 16.19 lakh for 1.0 TSI with six-speed manual transmission.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM
Follow us on:
Skoda Kushaq Matte edition

Limited to only 500 units, the pricing of the Matte edition goes up to 19.39 lakh for the 1.5 TSI with automatic transmission. The Matte edition has been placed between the Style and Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Kushaq
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS