Seltos, Sonet, Carens help Kia clock highest ever monthly sales in January

Kia India has clocked its best ever month in terms of sales in January. The Korean carmaker has announced that it has kickstarted the year on a high with more than 28,000 cars delivered in the first month of 2023 itself. Propelled by the popularity of its models like Seltos, Sonet and the Carens, Kia has recorded an overall sales figure of 28,634 units last month, up from 19,319 units during the same month last year. The growth rate has been 48 per cent for the carmaker during this period.

Seltos continues to be the best-selling car from Kia in India. The SUV, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier, found 10,470 homes in India last month. Seltos, the sub-compact SUV launched in the country two years ago, clocked 9,261 units and is placed a close second to Kia's first-ever model in the country.

The latest model from the Korean carmaker, the three-row Carens MPV, has quickly climbed up the ladder to a strong third position in its lineup. In January, Kia sold 7,900 units of the Carens, the highest it has recorded since its official launch back in February last year. In less than a year, Kia Carens has found 70,656 homes in India.

Carnival, the luxury MPV from the carmaker, clocked a little more than a thousand units last month.

Buoyed by its success, Kia plans more cars for India soon. Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, "We exhibited our technology and design prowess at the recently concluded Auto Expo by showcasing the Kia Concept EV9 and the KA4. We also plan to introduce PBVs this year to offer a hassle-free and varied mobility experience for special services in India."

Overall, Kia has already sold more than 6.5 lakh cars across the country since its debut about four years ago with the first generation Seltos SUV. Kia has become the fastest manufacturer to achieve the landmark in India. Seltos, Kia's best-selling model, has contributed with over 3.52 lakh units, followed by Sonet with 2.13 lakh units.

First Published Date: