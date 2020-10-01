Renault drives in Kwid Neotech Edition with dual-tone hues at 4.29 lakh

Renault India on Thursday announced the launch of Kwid Neotech Edition at ₹4.29 lakh (ex showroom) as part of celebrations to mark Kwid hititn the 3.5 lakh in sales mark. The limited edition Kwid Neotech has an an incremental price increase of around ₹30,000.

Complete price structure of Renault Kwid in India.

The Kwid Neotech Edition is offered in the 0.8 litre petrol manual transmission option and the 1.0 litre petrol option. For the hike in price, the special edition offers a segment-first dual-tone colour theme on the outside. Customer can opt for either Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof or Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof.

Additionally, Renault Kwid Neotech Edition also comes with an eight-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, USB socket for front passengers, AUX sockets, flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, Neotech door claddings and seat fabric modifications with blue inserts and stitches. The AMT dial is in chrome while chrome has also been added on the front grille.

Renault has always maintained that the Kwid's design is inspired from SUVs.

Kwid has been a runaway success for Renault in India in a segment that is a hot favourite among buyers here. It has managed to take on traditional giants and its rather affordable pricing along with timely updates have kept it relevant, especially for first-time car buyers.

Renault is also offering the Kwid with an optional extended warranty up to five years and 100,000 kms from the date of vehicle delivery.