New Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid revealed with low emissions and high power

Kia Motors has revealed the new Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid for first time. The new Sorento Plug-in Hybrid is the second electrified model in the new Sorento line-up, and sits alongside the low-emissions Sorento Hybrid.

The new Sorento Plug-in Hybrid will be built for Europe and many other markets at Kia’s Hwasung manufacturing facility in Korea. European sales are due to commence in early 2021 in select markets.

The new variant combines a powerful turbocharged gasoline engine with a high capacity battery pack and high output electric motor, giving drivers the ability to complete shorter drives on all-electric, zero-emissions power.

The Sorento Plug-in Hybrid isn’t just the lowest-emitting model in the Sorento line-up in Europe, but also the most powerful. It is powered by a 1.6-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, which, on its own, produces up to 180 ps and 265 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a high-capacity 13.8 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack and a powerful electric motor which produces 66.9 kW and 304 Nm torque.

Combined, these powertrain components enable the Sorento Plug-in Hybrid’s powertrain to produce up to 265 ps and 350 Nm torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The transmission allows the full power of the engine and motor to be transferred in parallel, with minimal loss of energy. The result is immediate acceleration responses at any speed, and direct access to available battery power at higher speeds.

The new model represents Kia’s first use of an independent battery pack water-cooling system in a PHEV, promising optimal heat management and efficiency for the high-voltage battery pack. For the 66.9 kW electric motor, the rotor benefits from a new two-stage lamination process to reduce noise and vibration levels.

The engine features Kia’s latest ‘Smartstream’ innovations, including Continuously Variable Valve Duration technology, which regulates the duration that the intake valves open and close depending on driving conditions. This enables the engine to operate on different combustion cycles, seamlessly optimising engine performance and fuel efficiency.