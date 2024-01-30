New Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic fuel efficiency figure revealed

Citroen India recently introduced the automatic variant of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV. While the compact SUV was launched last year itself, it arrived only with a manual transmission. The SUV now gets a 6-speed torque converter paired with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. While power stays the same at 108 bhp, torque has gone up by 15 Nm on the SUV. So, how does it fare on fuel efficiency? Here’s what the company says.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross automatic promises a fuel efficiency figure of 17.6 kmpl. This is marginally lower when compared to the manual version of the C3 Aircross which claims 18.5 kmpl. All figures are ARAI-certified. The compact SUV uses a 6-speed gearbox on the manual version.

The Citroen C3 Aircross AT carries over most of the features from the manual but also adds remote engine start, remote AC preconditioning and a manual gear selector

The updated Citroen C3 Aircross is available in the 5+2 seating configuration. The SUV is fairly loaded with features including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT digital console, USB charging, Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone integration and more. The new automatic version adds Remote Engine Start, Remote AC preconditioning and a manual gear selector mode.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross AT sits in the middle when compared to other compact SUVs when it comes to fuel efficiency. The Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are marginally more efficient at 17.9 kmpl each with the 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) petrol engine. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offer 20.58 kmpl each with the 1.5-litre NA engine.

The turbocharged Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre TSI promise 18.09 kmpl and 18.15 kmpl respectively. Lastly, the Honda Elevate with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC is the least fuel efficient in the segment returning 16.92 kmpl. All figures are for the automatic variants and are ARAI-certified.

