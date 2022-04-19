New 2022 Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover as 916 hp 'hybrid' behemoth

Ferrari on Tuesday announced the rollout of the new 296 GTS convertible model as the company's fourth plug-in hybrid model. With the addition of the new model, the company has pushed ahead with its electrification strategy. The supercar maker from Italy already has three hybrid models in the line-up including the SF 90 Stradale in 2019, its convertible version, called SF90 Spider, and 296 GTB which was first unveiled in 2021.

The new 296 GTS comes out as a convertible version of the existing 296 GTB, a luxury sport car priced at 300,000 euros ($324,000).

Just like the existing Ferrari 812 GTS, SF90 Spider, and F8 Tributo Spider, the new 296 GTS sports a retractable hardtop. This hardtop stows away in front of the car’s turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. As per the official claims, the roof takes about just 14 seconds to go down or up. The car needs not to be brought to halt to operate roof which can be taken up or down at speeds up to 28 mph.

(Also Read: Ferrari Purosangue SUV to debut in coming months, another model too in pipeline)

After the Dino Spyder 246, the new Ferrari 296 GTS comes out as the first true road-going Ferrari V6 convertible to be officially rolled out from the house of Maranello. Housing the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain also found on the Berlinetta, the car pushes out a monstrous 819bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 740Nm of torque. All this power is delivered to the rear wheels only via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission - unlike Ferrari’s other hybrid supercar - the four-wheel-drive SF90. This hybrid powertrain propels the car across to the 0-100 kmph line in just 2.9 seconds.

The deliveries of the new Ferrari 296 GTS Spider are set to begin later this year and the company will also roll out the price in due time.

First Published Date: