MG ZS EV 2021 facelift launched at 20.99 lakh, gets new battery pack within

MG ZS EV 2021 facelift 2021 was officially launched in India on Monday at a starting price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex showroom). The fully battery-powered vehicle was first launched here in January of 2020 but in its latest form, boasts of a new 44.5 kWh HT (Hi-Tech) battery pack which takes its certified range to over 400 kilometres, 419 kms to be precise.

MG once again states that the battery pack has been tested extensively and under varying weather conditions. The car maker is confident of a range of between 300 and 400 kilometres - depending on driving habits and terrain, among other factors - in real-world conditions.

This battery pack is capable of powering the car to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and continues to generate 143 Ps of power while offering 350 Nm of torque.

The ZS EV 2021 from MG now has an increased ground clearance.

Ground clearance has also gone up in the new ZS EV and the figure is now at 177mm.

The ZS EV will continue to be offered in two variants - Excite and Exclusive. Features such as eight-inch infotainment screen, six airbags and the glow logo on the front grille are common to both variants but Exclusive also gets the massive dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather seats, power foldable ORVM which are heated, rain-sensing wipers, six-way power adjustable driver seat and the i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features. This variant is priced at ₹24.18 lakh (ex showroom).

The full price list and features of ZS EV 2021.

MG also claims it is continuing to also help expand charging infrastructure and a wall-charge unit will come complimentary with every unit of ZS EV. This can be installed free of cost at the preferred location of a customer.

MG is backing the new ZS EV to continue to be a viable option for those looking at a cleaner and more affordable (in terms of running cost) pesonal mobility option. "We are proud to introduce the evolution of the ZS EV in a short span of one year, reiterating our commitment to the EV space," said Rajeev Chaba, President and MD at MG Motor India. "To extend our customers a superior ownership experience, we are building robust charging infrastructure in India along with our ecosystem partners."

While the battery pack inside the ZS EV has an eight-year warranty, MG is offering five years' unlimited kilometre warranty or 1.50 lakh kms, five free labour service, five years of road-side assistance and five-way charging infrastructure. The company has also expanded its EV foothold to around 31 cities in India.