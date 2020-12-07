Mercedes brings in festive flavour with cars wrapped in 'ugly Christmas sweater'

Mercedes knows the loud design on a typical Christmas sweater can be quite hideous to look at. But despite being an eye sore for many, these often always seek to spread a whole lot of festive cheer come December. Little wonder then that the Germany luxury car maker is trying to spread much-needed cheer in what has otherwise been a gloomy 2020 for most by wrapping two of its cars with the jarring Christmas sweater-type body wraps.

Taking to social media, Mercedes showcased its otherwise stunning AMG GT sporting the Christmas-themed body graphics all around. "Have you ever seen an AMG wearing an ugly holiday sweater? Neither have we! That's why this holiday season, we gave one of our members a very special festive look. We're wishing you and everyone happy, healthy holidays," the accompanying post read.

Only an AMG GT, perhaps, can sport the Christmas body wraps with as much ease and still look menacingly stylish as ever.

But if big is beautiful this holiday season, Mercedes also has a gift-wrapped G-Class on display.

Mercedes-Benz G Class. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Mercedes-Benz

It is unlikely that Mercedes will put up either of the two cars with their body wraps up for sale or indeed offer the body wrap to customers who - for reasons of their own - may be interested. It is however expected that Mercedes will put the Christmas wraps on some of its other offerings in the days to come to continue spreading some cheer and wish the world a merry Christmas.