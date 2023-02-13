Maserati intends to make high-profit low-volume cars. Details here

Maserati is keen to roll out low-volume products that would yield higher profits. The carmaker is also aiming to launch a couple of one-off models, said chief engineer Davide Danesin to Top Gear. He has revealed that the automaker with the Trident logo intends to make some unique cars for those with deep pockets. These special edition models will be built and sold under Maserati's Fuoriserie customization program.

Danesin has hinted that wealthy buyers will be able to ask the Italian car brand to make a one-off model as per their requirements. The Modena-based car manufacturer's chief engineer has also said that this strategy would bring Maserati's answer to the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 and Ferrari Daytona SP3. He further said that these one-off special edition models would be completely restructured cars using existing platforms. These could either use the MC20 or the GranTurismo architectures.

Also Read : South Korea cracks down on German luxury trio Mercedes, Audi, BMW. Here is why

Spearheading this project will be a car without a license plate since Maserati will restrict Project24 to the track only. The Maserati MC20 in a racing suit will come available in a limited run of 62 units. The Italian car brand also claimed that there wouldn't be two cars alike. This would come with 740 hp of peak power on disposal, which means that it will pack almost 120 hp of an additional power than the street-legal standard version of the MC20 supercar. Also, it will be lighter than the standard model, at just 1,250 kg.

Meanwhile, Maserati is going to be the first automaker to bring an electric convertible to the market. This will come in the form of the GranCabrio Folgore, which will join the internal combustion engine-powered sibling in the lineup. Apart from that, a pure electric MC20 is also on the card.

First Published Date: