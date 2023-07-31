Maruti Suzuki to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it is terminating the agreement with Suzuki Motor Corporation for the latter's plant in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki will acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), subject to legal and regulatory compliances. The Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant was supposed to be wholly owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, but with the new move, it will be wholly owned by Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki has also said that it plans to increase the production capacity to about 40 lakh cars per year by 2030-31, which is almost double from current levels. For this, the auto company is aiming to set up new plants. The car brand has said that it is currently studying the feasibility of setting up production facilities in multiple locations.

