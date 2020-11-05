Maruti Suzuki issued recall order for over 40,000 units of Eeco

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced it is voluntarily recalling 40,453 units of Eeco for a a possible issue of standard symbol missing on the head lamp.

Maruti informed in a press statement that Eeco units manufactured between November 4 of 2019 and February 25 2020 may be affected. It further informed that wners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in 'due course of time.'

Alternatively, customers can also log on to the company website and fill in vehicles chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) in the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section to check if their particular unit needs attention. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.