Maruti Suzuki celebrates 40 years with Black Edition Baleno, XL6 and more

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that as part of its celebrations at having completed 40 years in the Indian car market, it is introducing a special Black Edition on its Nexa models that include Baleno, XL6, Ignis, Ciaz and the recently-launched Grand Vitara.

The five Nexa models will also be available in this premium metallic black colour which is distinct from the conventional black shade that is already on offer on all or most Maruti Suzuki car models. It is important to note, however, that the Black Edition is available only on select variants of each individual Maruti Suzuki model. As such, Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of Ignis, all variants of Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of XL6, and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of Grand Vitara. Pricing for the special edition models remains consistent with the standard range of NEXA cars.

The company further underlines that the special edition is tailor-made to appeal to the aesthetics of Nexa customers in particular. The Nexa Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from Nexa," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Additionally, customers can personalize their favourite Nexa vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style."

The Limited Edition Accessory packages - at additional cost - include items such as front and rear underbody spoiler in a Grey and Black shade, front fender garnish, back door garnish, logo light, ORVM garnish, head lamp garnish, among others. Also note that not every accessory is available on every Nexa models mentioned above.

