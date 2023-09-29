Maruti Grand Vitara fastest SUV to clock one lakh sales within a year

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has achieved a major sales milestone within a year of its launch. The compact SUV which rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others, has found one lakh buyers since its debut on September 26 last year. Grand Vitara is the first compact SUV from the Maruti stable to be offered with strong hybrid technology, all-wheel drive capability as well as CNG versions for those who are climate and fuel-cost conscious.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available in India across five variants, including the range-topping strong hybrid variant, with a starting price of ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It was initially launched at a price of ₹10.45 lakh. The price of the top-end Grand Vitara SUV offered with strong hybrid technology goes up to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was jointly developed by Maruti and Toyota Motor along with the Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, Grand Vitara's technical cousin.

Maruti Grand Vitara is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in India. Within a year of its launch, it has been threatening the dominance of Hyundai Creta, India's highest-selling compact SUV. In fact, Grand Vitara currently leads Maruti's SUV offensive - a segment where the carmaker had been lacking until some time ago. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Grand Vitara accelerated Maruti Suzuki’s growth in SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki today is No. 1 in the SUV segment with a market share of 22%. Within a mere twelve months since its launch, the Grand Vitara has notched an impressive feat, garnering the adoration of over one lakh customers."

Watch: Maruti Grand Vitara SUV first drive review

Maruti Suzuki offers Grand Vitara with a 1.5-litre petrol engine under its hood, which is also mated to a mild hybrid and strong hybrid powertrain. The combined power output figure for the strong hybrid variant is 115 bhp while peak torque is 141 Nm. The mild-hybrid version can generate 103 bhp of power and 135 Nm of torque. The strong hybrid version offers around 28 kmpl of fuel efficiency while the mild-hybrid version offers around 20 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG version ofthe Grand Vitara SUV in January this year at a starting price of ₹13.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by the same 1.5-litre unit, the Grand Vitara CNG produces 86.63 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 121.5 Nm. Maruti Suzuki claims the Grand Vitara CNG offers fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg.

