Mahindra XUV700 to monitor driver's attention while on the wheels

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to launch its new flagship SUV XUV700 later this year. The three-row SUV is an upgrade to its previous flagship XUV500 SUV, and will be packed with a host of features which are likely to be segment-firsts.

One of the key features that the new XUV700 will carry is the Driver Drowsiness Detection feature. Mostly found in high-end cars, this feature will monitor the attentiveness of the driver on wheels while on the road and will alert when it finds that its lacking.

According to Mahindra, this piece of technology will offer a safety feature that will help occupants alert and allow a safe drive. This latest safety tech feature will add to some of the advanced safety features Mahindra will add to the XUV700. Among others that are already known is the personalised safety alert which, the carmaker claims, will alert the driver in his or her loved one's voice about any safety breach, like high speeds.

Mahindra has been aggressively teasing about the features that will be packed inside the new XUV700. Some of the other features that will be included is the smart handle. Mahindra claims that this feature is also a first in the country.

It will have a sensor on it which will automatically pop out the door handles when someone touches it. However, one will be able to open the door only when the car is unlocked.

Among smart feature the Mahindra XUV700 gets is the auto booster headlamp. the car brand has teased a video showing how the premium SUV's LED headlamps will automatically adjust the beam sensing the darkness ahead.

The auto booster headlamps technology is claimed to be offering strong illumination on the road ahead to mitigate the chance of any mishap.

The XUV700 will also boast of a panoramic sunroof that is dubbed as skyroof. Mahindra claims it is the largest in its segment and will deliver a vibe like riding a convertible.

Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be offered with two engine options. A 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine is likely to be added which will be able to produce 200 PS of maximum power. The other could be the 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine with a capacity to generate 185 PS of maximum power. The engines are likely to be mated to either a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra has also confirmed that the XUV700 will also have a 4×4 variant.

Among other features, Mahindra XUV700 is likely to get a leather-wrapped multi-function flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents for both second and triple-row seats, reading lamps, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging as well.