Mahindra Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar 2WD waiting period goes up

Waiting to drive home a brand new Mahindra SUV? There is little relief for those who have been witnessing waiting period of more than a year or nearly two years. At least three of the carmaker's flagship SUVs now are available within a few months, instead of longer delay. However, those looking to buy the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar SUV, the waiting period has now crossed a year. Here is a quick look which Mahindra SUVs have the longest waiting period.

Mahindra XUV700

The flagship three-row SUV from the carmaker is available between three and 13 months, depending on the variant one chooses and the location for delivery. The SUV is in high demand even two years after its launch. It recently clocked one lakh sales milestone and is one of the quickest to achieve the landmark.

The petrol variants of the SUV currently has a shorter waiting period compared to the more popular diesel variants. However, the top-end AX7 L variant in both petrol and diesel could make one wait for little over a year. The quickest XUV700 variant one can drive home is the MX which promises to be delivered within six months.

The latest flagship SUV from Mahindra is also the one with one of the longest waiting period. Most of the lower trim version of the Scorpio-N SUV have waiting period stretching over a year. The longest wait would be for the Z4 variant which could go up to 18 months. However, if one chooses to pick the top-end Z8 variant of the SUV, the waiting period will come down to anything between five and nine months, depending on whether it's the petrol or diesel version. For Mahindra Scorpio Classic, the wait is around seven months.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

Mahindra Thar 2WD

The Thar off-road SUV, which was the first among new generation models from the carmaker to get a major facelift, is one of the most popular lifestyle vehicles in India. Witnessing high demand, Mahindra later launched a rear-wheel drive or 2WD version of the SUV for those looking for the bold-looking SUV for urban or highway drives. However, this specific variant has turned out to be more popular with waiting period for the diesel variants now stretching up to 17 months. However, the petrol version will be available much quicker and may get delivered in a matter of few weeks.

