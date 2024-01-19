Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra Scorpio-N, Thar, XUV700 prices hiked. Check new price list

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM
  • Mahindra recetly updated the XUV700 SUV with some new features and colour options.
Mahindra has increased the prices of three of its flagship models Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700 SUVs with immediate effect. The price hike has been implemented on certain variants of these SUVs.

Mahindra has increased the prices of its flagship SUVs Scorpio-N, Thar and XUV700 from this week. The carmaker has implemented the latest price hike with immediate effect on certain variants of the three SUVs. The decision to increase the prices is in line with the carmaker's earlier announcement that its vehicles will cost more from this month due to rising production costs. The price of these vehicles have gone up by up to 57,000 in the latest hike.

According to the official website of Mahindra and Mahindra, the biggest price hike has been implemented on the XUV700 SUV. The AX7 L petrol variant with 7-seat configuration and manual gearbox has seen a hike of 57,000. The same variant in diesel, which is offered with both manual and automatic transmission, has witnessed price hike of up to 53,000. Interestingly, as many as eight variants of the SUV has also seen prices reduced in the latest update. The four entry-level variants in petrol has seen prices drop by up to 15,000. The biggest price drop of 21,000 has been implemented on the AX5 diesel variant offered with automatic gearbox and 5-seat options. The price of the XUV700 now starts from 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Prices of as many as seven variants remain unchanged.

The Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic models have also seen price hike of up to 40,000. All variants of the two SUVs have seen price hike, which starts from as little as 1,000, barring one. The price of the Z8 7-seater variant with AWD and automatic transmission, which is sold at 23.08 lakh (ex-showroom) remains unchanged. The biggest hike has been on the Z8 L 6-seater with manual transmission in both petrol and diesel versions. While the entry-level variant of the petrol Scorpio-N has seen a hike of 34,000, the price of the entry-level diesel variant has been increased by 24,000. The Scorpio-N SUV now comes at a starting price of 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Prices of all variants of Thar SUV have also been increased. The biggest hike has been implemented on the AX(O) diesel manual variant with an increase of 35,000. The top-end petrol variant LX with automatic gearbox will also cost 34,000 more. The price of the Thar SUV now starts from 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2024, 12:50 PM IST
