Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition launched in India at 13.75 lakh

Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition was officially launched in India at ₹13.75 lakh (ex showroom) on Thursday. Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in the HTX trim and celebrates the success of Kia's debut product in the country which was first launched back in 2019.

Full price list of Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition.

Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with a number of unique elements of its own. This includes tusk-shape front skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Raven Black rear skid plate with silver diffuser fins, Tangerine fog lamp bezel, Tangerine dual muffler design, side sill with tangerine inserts and Seltos logo, 17-inch Raven Black alloy wheels and Tangerine centre wheel cap. The SUV is also 60 mm longer than the regular Seltos and sports a ‘1st Anniversary Edition’ badge at the rear.

Rear profile of Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition.

The changes in the cabin are dominated by black single-tone interiors and the Raven Black leatherette seats with honeycomb pattern.

Seltos has been a power player for Kia and has managed to create a strong mark in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle managed to catapult the Korean car maker among the top players in the Indian auto market, almost single-handedly. And while it continues to wage war against its Korean cousin in the form of Hyundai Creta, it does have a strong fan following of its own as well.

Some of the major reasons why Seltos has been a favourite among those shopping for a compact SUV is because of its striking looks and the plethora of features on the inside.