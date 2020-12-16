Kia becomes the first car brand to sell over one lakh connected cars in India

Kia Motors has added another feather to its hat by selling over one lakh connected cars in the Indian market. The company also revealed in a press note sent recently that every second car sold in the country is a connected car featuring UVO technology.

Connected cars account for 55% of the total units sold in the Indian market. The company says that its current best-selling connected car variant in the country is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4 Turbo model. This specific variant accounts to 15% of Kia's overall connected car sales.

Commenting on the technology superiority, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, "For today's internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility. Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience. Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity."

The company offers free 3-year subscription of UVO Connect with every connected car purchase. This subscription allows customers to access about 57 connected features including remote engine start/stop, auto collision notification, stolen vehicle immobilisation, remote smart pure air on, live car tracking, geo-fencing, and much more.

Kia's latest offering Sonet became the country's best-selling compact SUV last month with sales of over 11,417 units. While Seltos (Kia's first product) has been an immensely popular car in the B-SUV sgemnt, the Sonet has offered a definite push to Kia's growing popularity.