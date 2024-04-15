Jeep Wrangler facelift slated for India launch on April 22. Key expectations

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Jeep India is gearing up to launch the updated Wrangler SUV in the country on 22nd April 2024. The Jeep Wrangler facelift already made its international debut in 2023 and now it is finally making its way to the Indian shores. Jeep India currently sells four different SUVs, which include Wrangler, Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee. While the Jeep Compass is the most affordable SUV from the brand in India, the Wrangler comes as the second most expensive model, positioned right below the OEM's flagship model in the country, the Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Available at a starting price of ₹62.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jeep Wrangler has its own appeal among off-road lovers. The upcoming facelifted iteration is expected to feature a wide range of changes on the design and feature front. However, the powertrain is expected to remain the same in the India-spec Jeep Wrangler facelift.
Before the automaker launches the SUV in India, here are the key expectations from the Jeep Wrangler facelift.
Being a facelift version, the new Jeep Wrangler is expected to come sporting a new front profile, which would sport a sleeker blacked-out radiator grille with Jeep's signature seven-slat motif. While the international market-spec Jeep Wrangler gets a wide range of alloy wheel options, the India-spec model would come with 17 and 18-inch alloy wheels. The international market-spec Jeep Wrangler gets a host of roof options, but the India-spec model is expected to come with hard-top and soft-top roof options.
Inside the cabin, the new Jeep Wrangler SUV is expected to receive a slightly revised dashboard layout. It would sport a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Further, the lifestyle off-roader will come with features such as wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, 12-way adjustable powered front seats, and a fully digital instrument panel among others.
Mechanically, the upcoming Jeep Wrangler facelift would likely continue with the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic torque converter transmission, which works in the outgoing model. This engine is capable of churning out 268 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. Through this transmission unit, the engine sends power to all four wheels via Jeep's Select-Trac 4WD system.