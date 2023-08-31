Jeep sells five millionth Wrangler off-roader globally, milestone achieved in 37 years

The iconic Jeep Wrangler has achieved a new milestone as the automaker rolled out the five millionth example of the off-roader globally. The five-millionth Jeep Wrangler has been sold to a customer in New Jersey in the US and is the fifth-generation 2024 version. The automaker achieved the milestone in a span of 37 years since the first Wrangler rolled out in the US in 1986 (as a 1987 model), replacing the Jeep CJ that continued the legacy of the original 1941 Willy MB.

Since the launch of the first Jeep Wrangler (YJ), the automaker went on to sell 630,000 units of the off-roader between 1987 and 1995. The second-generation Wrangler (TJ) would go on to sell 900,000 units between 1996 and 2006. The third generation Wrangler (JK) arrived in 2006, followed by the JL in 2017. The five-millionth model sold is the 2023 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition in the Earl paint scheme. The owner will also receive $ 5,000 worth of Jeep Performance parts and Jeep Wave customer care benefits.

The five-millionth Jeep Wrangler to be sold is the 2023 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition

Speaking about the sales milestone, Jim Morrison, Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep brand North America, said, “With five million Wranglers sold, the Jeep brand continues to grow fueled by the unwavering passion of the Jeep global community. With legendary 4x4 capability, open-air-freedom and a timeless design, the Wrangler embodies the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand. Over 80 per cent of the five million Wranglers sold since 1986 are still on the road, having fun out there and showcasing the amazing staying power of the vehicle. Our new 2024 Wrangler raises the bar once again as the most capable Wrangler yet, with more technology, safety features and refinement."

The Jeep Wrangler started life as a two-door model with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder and a 4.2-litre inline six-cylinder engine options. Over the years, the automaker went on to introduce the four-door version, which is sold globally as well including in India. The fifth-generation Wrangler will make its way to the Indian market at a later date.

