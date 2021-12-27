Is it a UFO? Is it a flying saucer? No, it is a flying car meant for lunar rides

Who didn't have the fancy about flying saucers, UFOs in their childhood? Many of us even dreamt of flying around in our own personal flying saucer. Well, here is something that might let people take a short trip to the moon. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is developing a lunar flying saucer prototype that doesn't use conventional rockets but relies on the moon's positively charged surface.

No wonder, if this flying saucer prototype successfully makes it to production, it could bring a revolution in powertrain technology meant for lunar rovers and other vehicles as well. While flying cars have remained a dream project for decades, but far away from mass production, this prototype is that might bring a revolution in personal aviation as well.

As per an article published by New Atlas, the moon is the perfect place for the MIT developed flying saucer to run. It also says as the moon lacks a protective atmosphere, its surface is directly exposed to space plasma and the sun's ultraviolet rays. This causes the moon's surface to become positively charged, so much that that lunar dust levitates up to one meter above the ground. This is the same effect that causes our hair to stand up when statically charged.

The MIT flying saucer is claimed to be capable of using the unique positively charged properties as a means of propulsion. The vehicle would shoot negatively charged ions at the lunar surface to give it the energy to lift and help propel itself above the lunar surface. The fuel for this unique propulsion system would be a vat of molten salt that would produce the required negative ions.

This propulsion technology sounds really interesting and innovative for sure. However, the implementation of this whole idea is quite far fetched.