India hands over 125 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police

The High Commission of India in Colombo recently handed over 125 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs to the Sri Lankan Police, in a bid to support the neighbouring country in a time of its crisis. The 125 Scorpio Classic SUVs delivered are the first of the 500 units promised by India to Sri Lanka under an existing line of credit.

The images of the handover were shared by the High Commission of India’s Twitter handle. The official dignitaries can be seen completing the ceremonial handover of the key to Sri Lankan officials. The move is also in line with Mahindra’s plans to export the Scorpio Classic to markets overseas considering the older generation continues to have strong demand across multiple locations.

Domestic sales of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic began earlier this year with subtle tweaks. The SUV is also exported to South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It could also make its way to Australia along with other African countries in the near future. Considering the new Scorpio-N is substantially expensive, the Scorpio Classic manages to be a more affordable alternative and works great in price sensitive markets.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic was launched in August this year with subtle upgrades including the new twin peaks logo with a revised grille, reworked front bumper, revised LED projector headlamps and DRLs, and new fog lamps. The profile stays the same, barring for the redesigned alloy wheels, while the rear sports the vertically-stacked LED taillights and the new Classic badge on the tailgate.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

Available only in two variants, the Scorpio Classic’s cabin has been upgraded with features like a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new black and beige interior, a leatherette wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and the option of captain seats in the second row. The last row offers the front facing bench seat or the side facing seats on the base trim. Power on the Scorpio Classic comes from the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, while paired with only a 6-speed gearbox. Power is sent to only the rear wheels and there’s no 4x4 on offer.

