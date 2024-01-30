Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Verna: A suave sedan or boxy SUV, which one to choose

Hyundai updated its widely popular SUV Creta with a major facelift just a few days ago. The 2024 Hyundai Creta comes with a wide range of design and features updates making it a major facelifted iteration of the car. The extent of the updates is so much that it looks like a whole new-generation model rather than just a facelift with cosmetic upgrades.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta shares various components with its midsize sedan sibling Verna, while both the cars from the South Korean automaker sit in a si

Over the last several months, Hyundai updated its range of cars on offer in India and one model that received a significant visual upgrade was the Verna sedan. Despite being positioned in the mid-size segment, the current Hyundai Verna looks premium thanks to its design and features. Also, despite the sedans losing their appeal and sales numbers, the Verna continues to woo certain sets of buyers.

However, with the rapidly changing consumer preference in favour of SUVs, the updated Creta may snatch away some of the Verna's potential buyers. Both the Creta and Verna come priced in a similar price bracket and they share some critical components as well.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Verna: Price

The Hyundai Creta comes priced between ₹10,99,900 and ₹20,14,900 (ex-showroom), which is introductory for the SUV. On the other hand, the Hyundai Verna sedan is priced between ₹11,00,400 and ₹17,41,800 (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Creta comes with a lower base price than the Verna, while its top ceiling is higher than the sibling. If we consider the higher ground clearance of the SUV and its bold and strong road presence, the Creta can challenge its own sibling.

Hyundai Creta vs Hyundai Verna: Specifications

Hyundai Creta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. On the petrol front, the SUV gets two different engine choices. There is a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine available with a six-speed manual and intelligent variable transmission (IVT). This engine is capable of generating 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm maximum torque. The other petrol unit is a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit available with a seven-speed DCT unit. This powertrain can generate 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre unit that is available with transmission choices of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. This engine is capable of pumping out 115 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, Hyundai Verna is available with single petrol and single diesel engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and IVT, while it churns out 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit as transmission choices. The diesel motor is capable of pumping out 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

The Hyundai Creta and Verna share the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with the power and torque specifications being the same. However, the Verna comes with an edge in the diesel segment as it churns out more power and torque than the SUV.

