How to choose the right tyres for your car or two-wheeler: Quick guide

While tyres are one of the most important parts of a vehicle, we often neglect them. But, we must remember that tyres are the only connection between the vehicle and the road surface. Also, they bear the entire weight of a vehicle. Choosing and using the right set of tyres can increase the overall performance of a vehicle, including improving fuel efficiency and enhancing active safety. Hence, it is very important to check the tyre regularly and replace it whenever required. Also, choosing the right tyre is very important.

Here are some simple tips to choose the right set of tyres for your vehicle.

Choosing the right size

While buying new tyres, one should always give special attention to the size. The size of a tyre is generally mentioned on the sidewall of the tyre in a standardized manner. For example, if a tyre is imprinted with 195/55 R 16 80V.

195 represents the tread width of the tyre, while 55 is the percentage of the tread width that contributes in height of the sidewall. R refers to the radial construction of the tyre. 16 refers to the diameter of the wheel. 80 refers to the load capacity index of the tyre. V refers to the speed rating of the tyre.

The size of a tyre is usually defined by three factors - rim size, tyre tread width, sidewall height. Rim size is important as choosing the shorter tyre than the rim decreases the height of the sidewall affecting the ride and handling quality of the vehicle.

Tread with is equally important as it impacts the riding comfort and vehicle performance. A wider tread means a vehicle will have more stability during high-speed runs and cornering. A regular tread size will help in improving mileage, steering control. It is always best to choose the tyre as the manufacturer suggests in the vehicle manual, as every vehicle is tuned to deliver optimum performance when a certain tyre is fitted to it.

Choosing the right tread pattern

The tread pattern of a tyre plays a crucial role in the overall driving experience of a vehicle. Tread patterns can define the performance of a vehicle in different weather conditions. Tread patterns channel water away when a vehicle runs through a waterlogged area. Generally, there are three types of tread patterns - conventional, uni-directional and asymmetric.

The conventional tread is the most commonly used tread pattern. It can be run in both directions and they are very useful in channelling away water while driving through waterlogged areas. They also curb tyre noise.

The uni-directional tread patterns work most effectively when they are rotated in a single direction. These tyres' sidewalls have an arrow mark that mention in which direction the tyre is meant to be rotated.

Asymmetric tread patterns have an outside sidewall and an inside sidewall as well. The outside one faces the road and the inside one faces the car. They come with marking on the sidewalls stating which side is meant to be road facing and which to face the car. Asymmetric tread pattern helps during high-speed cornering.

Tube-type or tubeless

Tubeless tyres are much more advanced and safer compared to tube-type tyres. There is a misconception that tubeless tyres only work with alloy wheels. But steel wheels equally work well with tubeless tyres, given that they are rust free and have an anti-rust coating inside.

Type of rubber used in a tyre

The rubber component used in making the tyre is a very important factor one should check while buying a tyre. The rubber component is responsible for the traction and the tread-wear characteristics of a tyre. If a tyre is built with high-quality rubber components, then the traction and the speed rating of the tyre will be high. This not only helps the vehicle to get a good grip ensuring safety but enhances overall performance as well.

