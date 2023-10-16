Honda Cars India launches festive service camp

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Cars India on Monday announced that it has launched a special festive car service camp for its buyers across the country. The special festive car service camp will take place at authorized Honda dealerships across India between October 16 and October 20, 2023. The auto manufacturer also said that through this special camp, the company will provide a variety of services including a complimentary car check along with tyre and battery checks.
Honda Cars India also said that as part of this festive car service camp, Honda car owners will be offered special discounts on vehicle parts and labour. Also, they will be offered a complimentary car wash. Honda Cars India further stated that its customers will receive special discounts on value-added services like beautification, paint treatment and tyre purchases.