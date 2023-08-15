Under this Independence Day special car care camp, Honda is offering special deals on car services and maintenance
Offers include interior cleaning, paint treatment, headlamp and windshield treatment, underbody coating etc
Honda car owners can also enjoy discounts on pads, wipers, tyres, and batteries
The special service and car care camp will be open between August 16 and August 20
These benefits and services will be offered across the country in all Honda service workshops
Honda to offer a complimentary evaluation of the current vehicles, and advantages to those contemplating a new Honda car purchase
Honda currently sells only two cars in India: City and Amaze
The Elevate will join the lineup in September as the third model of the brand
Honda Elevate will come as a key model from the automaker in a highly competitive compact SUV segment