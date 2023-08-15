Honda Cars India launches Independence Day Service Camp

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 15, 2023

Under this Independence Day special car care camp, Honda is offering special deals on car services and maintenance

Offers include interior cleaning, paint treatment, headlamp and windshield treatment, underbody coating etc

Honda car owners can also enjoy discounts on pads, wipers, tyres, and batteries

The special service and car care camp will be open between August 16 and August 20

These benefits and services will be offered across the country in all Honda service workshops

Honda to offer a complimentary evaluation of the current vehicles, and advantages to those contemplating a new Honda car purchase

Honda currently sells only two cars in India: City and Amaze

The Elevate will join the lineup in September as the third model of the brand

Honda Elevate will come as a key model from the automaker in a highly competitive compact SUV segment
