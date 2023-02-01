Honda Cars India volumes decline by 25% in January 2023

Honda Cars India reported its sales for the month of January 2023 and the company's domestic sales stood at 7,821 units. The auto giant registered a decline in volumes by 25 per cent year-on-year when compared to 10,427 units sold during January 2022. The company’s exports stood at 1,434 units last, witnessing a decline of 16.72 per cent with 1,722 units shipped overseas in the same period last year.

Commenting on the sales performance in January 2023, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “January 2023 volumes were in line with our expectations, as we are focusing on the seamless transition of our line-up to the upcoming new emission norms under RDE regime. We are optimistic about our performance in 2023, fuelled by strong customer demand in the automotive sector."

Honda's decline in volumes comes at a time when the company is in the process of revamping its product lineup. The automaker recently discontinued the Amaze diesel variants, while the WR-V, Jazz, fourth-generation City and fifth-generation City diesel will be axed by the end of March this year. Nevertheless, Honda is set to make a big comeback later in the year.

The Honda City facelift will reportedly be launched in March this year complying with new norms and with subtle upgrades. The automaker will also bring its new compact SUV, which could be the turnaround product for the brand. Honda has teased the model a few weeks ago, while the launch is expected by mid-year.

