From back-lit steering controls to smart card, 5 highlights of Renault Kiger

Renault India on Thursday showcased the much-awaited Kiger sub-compact SUV which is all set to enter an extremely competitive yet lucrative segment in the country. The Kiger is expected to be launched in February and will come with two engine options - 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo, and three three transmission options. But to take the fight to some mighty rivals, Renault is also promising a whole list of feature highlights that could make it a compelling option.

Renualt Kiger has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and ground clearance of 205 mm. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Here are some key highlights of Kiger:

Back-lit steering wheel control: Taking cabin lights to a new level, Renault Kiger gets back-lit steering wheel controls that promise to make accessing these switches even more convenient.

Smart Access Card: The smart access card would allow the driver and passengers to make use of a number of functionalities remotely. It would allow for locking and unlocking the car, auto-door lock function when the driver moves away, engine start minus key, among others.

Smart air filter: Kiger will come with a first in segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter. Renault claims this advanced atmospheric filter fitted in to the ventilation system ensures good air quality inside the vehicle.

Screens: There is an eight-inch main infotainment screen and a seven-inch TFT cluster. The main screen is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices while there is a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player. The TFT screen is reconfigurable for colours and widgets.

Drive modes: Kiger will come with three drive modes - Normal, Eco and Sports. Renault claims it has the best-in-segment turning radius, dashboard visibility from rear seats, rear elbow width and fuel efficiency (figures not revealed).

Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length, has a width of 1,750 mm (minus side mirrors), is 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. Its ground clearance figure is at 205 mm and it gets a 405-litre boot space.