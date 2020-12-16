Five Kia cars India deserves in the times to come

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors entered the Indian market in August of 2019 with the launch of Seltos SUV. The car propelled the company to a position of strength from where it continues to challenge more established rivals here. This was followed by the launch of the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo in February this year. The Korean giant's latest offering here, the Sonet sub-compact SUV, was launched in September, and has since taken the segment by storm. The SUV has also helped the company achieve year-on-year growth globally.

Not just in India but Kia's vehicles are also quite popular around the world with many of these raking up various awards. This only increases the buzz around the question that which of these vehicles could make their way to India in the coming times.

Here are five Kia cars that Indian roads deserve in the coming years:

Kia Soul EV﻿

File Image: Kia Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV is one of the most loved SUVs and is the winner of the 2020 World Urban Car of the Year Award. Powered by a 64 kWh Lithium-ion polymer battery pack, the Soul EV packs a decent punch with a maximum range of 280 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge. The car's catchy design makes it a legitimate rival to other existing EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric. In 2021, the SUV will come in a fully electric version.

Kia Telluride

File Image: Kia Telluride

The most important thing about an SUV is space and the new 2021 Kia Telluride is a three-row SUV, making it a complete family car. The car lacks nothing as it provides up-scale interiors with an easy-to-use infotainment system, airy and spacious seating system for up to 8 people and top-notch safety features like blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency brake system as well. Telluride also bagged the 2020 World Car Of The Year honour.

Kia Stinger

File Image - Kia Stinger

The new Kia Stinger is a smart, compact and an exciting coupe, different from the existing coupe cars like the Audi A5 sport back or the Volkswagen Arteon. With a classy yet sporty cabin, all leather seats with a responsive and easy to use infotainment system, the Kia Stinger is one of the sportiest cars available in the market. The latest updated Stinger also gets a new ‘Smartstream’ 2.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine for select markets.

Kia Sportage﻿

File image : Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage is absolutely worthy if you are looking for a compact SUV for family rides with an economical engine. With its eye-catchy front profile, the car gives a different look as compared to its other rivals like the Hyundai Tucson. The car comes with spacious interiors with easy to use infotainment system.

Kia Niro﻿

File Image : Kia Niro

The Kia Niro is a compact SUV vehicle, which is economical as it comes with the hybrid engine and well equipped with standard features. It has an intuitive infotainment system and solid interiors. It is an efficient family car.

In India, though Kia is likely to focus on the utility vehicle segment for some time, if launched, these cars will further strengthen the Korean giant's position here. But when will these cars come to the Indian shores? Only time will tell.