Delhi to Ayodhya Ram Mandir road trip: Route, toll costs & other details to know

If you are a person who loves to explore places around India by taking road trips, the latest addition to the list is Ayodhya. With the Ram Mandir built in the city, it has been making headlines over the last several months. The city in the state of Uttar Pradesh is anticipated to attract millions of people following the opening of the Ram Mandir.

If you are planning to take a road trip to the city in your car from Delhi, here is a comprehensive guide for you with details about the best possible routes, toll charges etc.

Delhi to Ayodhya road trip: Route

If you are planning to reach Aydohya from Delhi via road in a car, it is a pretty straightforward route. Start the journey by entering Noida and then Greater Noida and take the Yamuna Expressway. Take the Agra-Lucknow Expressway before entering Agra. Bypass Lucknow city and take the NH 28. This will take you about 11 hours to complete the journey which covers around 697-kilometre distance. However, this time doesn't include the refreshments stops en route.

You can also take the NH30, which is a different route. This route covers a distance of 679 kilometres, which is shorter than the previous one but takes about 12 hours to cover the distance.

Delhi to Ayodhya road trip: Toll charges

To cover the distance between Delhi and Ayodhya in your car, you need to pay toll charges between ₹1,355 and ₹1,450 for a one-way journey, depending on the route you take. There are several toll plazas en route. So if you are planning to take this road trip, make sure the FASTag account of your vehicle KYC updated and topped up with a sufficient amount of money. Also, make sure you drive safely on the expressways considering it is winter and the foggy weather reduces visibility in various parts of the route.

