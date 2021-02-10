Check out this stretched-out Jeep Wrangler 4x4 limousine that is up for sale

The Jeep Wrangler has always been lauded for being a strong product on roads and beyond. Its 4x4 off-road capabilities have been tested and the vehicle has been pushed to its limits in various parts of the world. But there is one modified version of the beast of an SUV that is truly unique and like no other. This is because it is a stretched version of the Jeep Wrangler that can pack in a large family out and about for some adventure.

Put up for sale by auction site Iron Planet, this Jeep Wrangler 4x4 Limousine is a model from 1997 and has covered 2.60 lakh kilometres. But it could still possibly challenge - maybe even outdo - some of the smaller and newer rivals out there. That's largely because of a 4.0-liter 6-cylinder petrol engine under the hood which is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The main USP of this particular Jeep Wrangler is that it has been stretched by about 4.3 meters for added space for people inside.

Does it have what it takes to take every member of a family on a road trip together? Sure.

Can it go off the beaten path? Definitely.

Will it tame the absolutely challenging wild? Unlikely.

The auction site does mention some of the defects on the unit which include a faulty parking brake, dent on the left rear door and torn driver's seat. But for anyone looking at owning a truly unique vehicle, this could fit right in.