Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars News Car Made Entirely Of Foam? Kanye West's Company Reveals Teaser Image

Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image

Large wheels, sloping roofline and glass panel at the front are evident from the teaser image of a concept foam vehicle that is now a hot talking point on social media.
By : Updated on : 08 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM
This teaser image of Donda Foam Vehicle Concept was posted on Instagram by highsnobiety

First things first, don't ever ask about the structural stability of a car made entirely out of foam. Secondly, a car made entirely out of, er, what? Donda Industrial Design, a company led by American rapper Kanye West, has revealed a teaser image of a concept vehicle that is a concept like no other concept ever showcased.

The Donda Foam Concept Vehicle, as the name itself makes it amply clear, is made entirely of foam. It is not clear if the company has indeed worked on a live model or if it is just a work of imagination restricted to this teaser image. But the world of social media is abuzz with the mere thought of a vehicle completely built of foam. With large wheels, minimal wheel arches, glass section at the front and a lunar vehicle-like body design, the Donda Foam Concept Vehicle has become a hot talking point online.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Is it any surprise though that West also recently appointed sneaker designer Steven Smith to lead Donda Industrial Design which could become an active - and only - player in making vehicles made of foam a reality. Smith has been previously associated with brands like New Balance, Adidas, Fila, Nike and Reebok.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At Donda though, Smith would reportedly work on a long line of product development plans which include not just vehicles but even furniture.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Kanye West
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS