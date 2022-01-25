Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars BMW plans electric supercar based on Neue Klasse platform

BMW plans electric supercar based on Neue Klasse platform

BMW's Neue Klasse architecture, this platform is capable of accommodating four in-wheel electric motors and a battery pack that takes just five minutes to recharge.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 04:57 PM
BMW Vision M concept might inspire a production model that would act as a flagship car for the German automaker.

German luxury car brand BMW has hinted that it is planning an upcoming electric supercar Neue Klasse platform. The automaker showcased a 600 hp BMW Vision M hybrid supercar that never entered production. The automaker has now hinted that it is working on an electric supercar that would be based on the OEM's Neue Klasse architecture.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X7
2993 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X3
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 57.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw M8
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.15 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.95 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It could be the production version of the Vision M hybrid.

(Also Read: BMW MINI to convert its classic models into EVs)

Australian magazine WhichCar has quoted BMW's chief technical officer Frank Weber who said that the car brand has no trouble at all in bringing a highly emotional halo car that would carry a similar character as the iconic M1. "We have no trouble at all picturing a highly emotional model based on the New Class matrix," the BMW CTO said to the publication. It was not a direct confirmation about the electric supercar but there was clearly some hint at it.

Introducing a low-volume electric sportscar with a bombing price tag might come as the best business decision from BMW as it is investing heavily towards achieving carbon neutrality. However, it would give the German luxury carmaker a boost in its brand image. The brand has received flak from consumers and critics for its contemporary design language that incorporates massive kidney grilles. In such a scenario, an electric supercar that would pose as the brand's flagship model can be a perfect move to draw positive attention.

Speaking about BMW's Neue Klasse architecture, this platform is capable of accommodating four in-wheel electric motors and a battery pack that takes just five minutes to recharge. With such a superior capability, the possible BMW supercar might be a winner in the block. The luxury car brand is currently working on a host of electric vehicles under its dedicated ‘i’ badged models. Imagining a supercar under the same vertical seems a possibility.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 04:57 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Vision M supercar sportscar luxury cars electric cars electric vehicles EV electric mobility
Related Stories
BMW MINI to convert its classic models into EVs
25 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
BMW bids adieu to mighty V12 engine through M760i Final V12 Edition
19 Jan 2022
Porsche Taycan Turbo S to perform safety car duties in 2022 Formula E racing
19 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz teams up with Luminar on self-driving tech
20 Jan 2022
Germany reverses from 15 million fully electric vehicles goal to include hybrids
18 Jan 2022
2022 BMW X3, rival to Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC, to launch today: What to expect
20 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS