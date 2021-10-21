Made in India BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ launched at 66.30 lakh

BMW on Thursday announced the launch of the new 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India at ₹66,30,000 (ex-showroom). The new car is locally produced in India at the company's Chennai plant. It is available for booking at the company's official website, starting from today (Oct 21st).

The new 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ comes integrated with several attractive exterior elements. It features a dark black carbon fibre hue on the kidney grille, front attachment and splitters that contribute to its distinctive appeal. In addition to that, the exterior mirror caps also come in carbon fibre along with a carbon fibre rear spolier. The dark theme is also carried over to the side profile with 662M 18-inch Jet Black alloys.

The new BMW 530i M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ has been introduced in the Indian market in the Alpine White paintwork. Inside, the car gets the perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac/Black color combination with contrast stitching.

Under the hood of the new ‘Carbon Edition’ of the 530i M Sport sits a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine is claimed to propel the car to the best-in-class acceleration figures. For the record, the engine generates a maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It pushes the car to 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive."