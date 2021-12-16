All diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi to be deregistered: All details

All diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi to be deregistered: All details1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 05:33 PM IST
Delhi government will issue NOC to the deregistered diesel vehicles so that they can be re-registered elsewhere.
Delhi government has announced that it will deregister all diesel vehicles that complete 10 years on January 1, 2021. The move comes in compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions. These deregistered diesel vehicles will be issued no objection certificates (NOC), so that they can be re-registered in other places.