All diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi to be deregistered: All details
The move comes in line with NGT's directions.

All diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi to be deregistered: All details

1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 05:33 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Delhi government will issue NOC to the deregistered diesel vehicles so that they can be re-registered elsewhere.

Delhi government has announced that it will deregister all diesel vehicles that complete 10 years on January 1, 2021. The move comes in compliance with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions. These deregistered diesel vehicles will be issued no objection certificates (NOC), so that they can be re-registered in other places.

  • First Published Date : 16 Dec 2021, 05:33 PM IST