Fourth-generation Skoda Superb unveiled to the world, boasts of ‘clever’ updates

The latest Skoda Superb sedan was recently unveiled for the world, complete with a number of updates which the manufacturer underlines as clever and aimed to further increase the convenience quotient of the model. The 2024 Skoda Superb is essentially a facelift which also means that its exterior styling has received a fair bit of attention while the body dimensions have been updated as well.

The newest Skoda Superb will begin arriving at dealerships in select markets from next year onwards but the wait may be quite worth it as the model is making some very big promises, both on the liftback saloon version as well as on the estate iteration.

On the outside, the most notable update is that the body panels - and all of the body panels - have been changed in order to lend the vehicle a sleeker visual profile. The LED Matrix beam headlights are now slimmer than before while the front grille is wider. The bumper intake gets a chrome strip as a highlight. In terms of dimensions, the 2024 Skoda Superb is now longer by 43 mm, taller by 12 mm and has an enhanced drag coefficient figure of 0.24 cd. Boot space in both body types has gone up as well.

2024 Skoda Superb comes with a neat list of nifty features that include a smart rotary dial in the cabin, electrically operated load cover for the wagon, foldable bag hooks in the cargo compartment and even a USB port on the rearview mirror to mount a dashcam.

On the inside, the Skoda Superb gets a 13-inch main infotainment screen and a 10-inch driver display which is also referred to as Virtual Cockpit. Then there is a Head-up Display, a rotary push-button to control air-conditioning, seat ventilation, AV volume, drive modes and even zoom levels for navigation. There is an emphasis on sustainable materials and Skoda says interior textiles are made from 100% recycled polyester. The vehicle isn't exactly free from leather but the company highlights that there is a new and eco-friendly tanning process using coffee beans.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Skoda Superb.

In terms of technical specifications, Skoda has gone all out and will offer the new Superb with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology. The petrol unit comes in two state of tunes, producing 201 hp and 261 hp. Diesel unit is also available in two state of tunes - 148 hp and 190 hp. All the versions come with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

