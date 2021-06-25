2022 Mahindra XUV700 officially confirmed to get 'Auto Booster Headlamps'

Mahindra has released a teaser video of the upcoming 2022 XUV700 SUV on its social media platforms. The company has confirmed in the teaser that the new XUV700 will get the 'Auto Booster Headlamps' feature.

As per the details revealed in the teaser, the Auto Booster Headlamps feature will be activated as soon as the XUV700 surpasses the speed limit of 80kmph at night. With this, an additional set of lamps will be activated, thus enhancing the front road view when driving on the highway speeds during the night.

The Mahindra XUV700 is part of the company's plan to introduce nine new cars in India by 2026. The list also includes the upcoming new-gen Scorpio, all-new Bolero, and the longer version of the Thar.

Previous spy images of the new XUV700 reveal that the model will get C-shaped LED DRLs. It will also feature a new front main grille with six vertical slats, a completely remastered front and rear set of bumpers, new alloys, and C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights. Also, futuristic-looking flush-fitting door handles have also been confirmed in previous spy shots.

Inside, there will be major updates to the dashboard which will sport a large Mercedes-style touchscreen infotainment system. There will also be a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, a fully digital instrument console, and more to up the ante on the XUV700. In addition, also expect features such as front seats with memory function, drive modes, a rotary dial on the centre console, and an engine start-stop button.

At the heart of the car will sit 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

The company has previously announced that the new XUV700 will be launched in India in 2021.