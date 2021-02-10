2021 MG Hector launching on February 11: What’s new?

MG Motor India will launch the 2021 Hector SUV on February 11 to make the SUV’s case stronger against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. The five-seater MG Motor SUV is coming with some crucial updates over the outgoing model.

Here are the key updates the 2021 MG Hector has got.

Updated front grille and skid plate

The 2021 MG Hector gets a revised front grille that is in the line with the other contemporary MG models like the updated MG ZS EV that has been already introduced in the Indian market. Also, the skid plate has donned grey colour. However, the rest of the front fascia remains similar to the pre-facing model.

No more rear reflector

The sleek rear reflector connecting the taillights of the SUV has been done away with. Instead, the wraparound taillights are connected through a single shiny black strip in the 2021 MG Hector SUV. Rest of the rear profile appears the same as the outgoing Hector.

18-inch alloy wheels

The updated Mg Hector SUV has been given 18-inch alloy wheels replacing the previous 17-inch ones. This change justifies the SUV’s masculine and large appearance.

Hinglish command

2021 MG Hector SUV’s voice command function has become more localised with Hindi language compatibility. Now, alongside English, the owners can use Hindi or Hinglish as well to give any command. This is a significant update the buyers will find in the updated Hector SUV’s cabin.

More comfortable seats

Another major and much-required change in the updated MG Hector is the increased seat comfort. With additional cushioning, ample lumber and thigh support the seats offer more comfort to the occupants, especially during long journeys.

Interior colours

The cabin of the 2021 iteration of MG Hector is available in two different colour options. There is an all-black theme that gives the car a sporty feel, while the other one is a dual-tone theme that is soberer.

Petrol-CVT combination

The outgoing Hector petrol model is sold with a 6-speed manual gearbox and there is a DCT automatic transmission on offer as well. The 2021 Mg Hector gets a CVT gearbox that will add more zing to the car. This CVT model is likely to be sold alongside the DC variant. Interestingly, the Hector-based Wuling Almaz SUV sold in Indonesia is also available with a CVT gearbox.