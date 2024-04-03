Veteran Sedan or SUV? Hyundai Verna and Creta Compared

Hyundai holds a unique position in the Indian market as one of the most prominent automaker. This car maker has been essential in the growth of the Indian automobile industry. It has produced some of the most iconic vehicles, despite the industry's highs and lows. This is clearly evident in the sales chart. It shows that cars like the Creta and Verna are frequently found dominating their respective Segments.

The Creta and Verna are the most notable cars of the brand. They provide a full package and excellent value for money, making them popular options in their respective segments. And now that the sixth generation Verna has come, and the second generation Creta has already dominated the charts, both vehicles have an undeniable allure. The most fascinating aspect of the two is that they are priced similarly. As a result, for a buyer with the necessary funds, deciding between the two options might be difficult. This is why we've compiled a cross-segment head-on comparison of the Hyundai Verna and the Creta.

About Hyundai Verna

The Verna is a popular compact mid-size in India distinguished by its stylish looks. It comes with innovative technology and offers smooth performance. This car model has been among the most popular sedans. The new Verna model includes various enhancements and adjustments over the previous model. This brand has fully overhauled its appearance and interior.

The Verna comes with a turbocharged petrol and normally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged engine is coupled to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The naturally aspirated engine is paired with a six-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission gearbox. The Verna also has a luxury cabin with a slew of creature comfort amenities.

Overall, this car model is an excellent combination of contemporary outward design, technologically advanced interiors, and exceptional performance. The Verna is a good option if you are looking for a compact car packed with innovative features.

About Hyundai Creta

The Creta has transformed the presence of this renowned automaker in the Indian market. This sports utility vehicle has an appealing combination of appearance, features and performance. This makes it a popular choice for consumers looking for a flexible and modern car. The expressive and muscular external design of the Creta emits a strong road presence. Its roomy and well-appointed interior gives a pleasant and premium experience for the driver and all passengers.

This car model is powered by a range of strong and economical engines. It includes a robust petrol and diesel engine. These powertrains provide a gratifying driving experience with enough power and torque for city and highway travel. Furthermore, Creta is equipped with a variety of innovative technologies.

The Creta excels in terms of safety owing to the advanced safety equipment. This car has established itself as a strong competitor in India's competitive sports utility vehicle sector. Thanks to its striking appearance, capable performance, and feature-rich cabin.

Price Comparison Between Verna and Creta

When you are planning to buy the stylish Verna, you can choose from the six variants it is available in. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta comes in eight trim levels.

Thus, the Creta has more versions than the Verna. This allows you to explore more options within each variant spectrum. However, it is vital to remember one crucial pointer in order to get the most out of these models. It is wise to choose the upper-mid and top trim levels. The on-road Verna car price ranges between ₹ 12.68 L - ₹ 20.02 L. On the contrary, theCreta on road price ranges between ₹ 12.83 L - ₹ 23.64 L.

In contrast, the Hyundai Verna, albeit having a restricted variety spread, provides a lot more in every trim level. When compared to theCreta, each of Verna's variants is not only cheaper, but also provides more functionality for the same price.

Safety Features

Hyundai has made significant improvements in terms of safety. Both the Hyundai Creta and the new Hyundai Verna excel in terms of safety, with standard equipment including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and hill assist. Top variations have TPMS, automatic headlights, rear disc brakes, and other safety equipment.

Even though both vehicles have a similar set of safety features, the Hyundai Verna shines once more with its ADAS Level 2 offerings, which are reserved for the top trim levels and include onboard safety features such as forward collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and much more.

Summary

Finally, the Verna and the Creta provide an appealing combination that strikes the ideal blend of features, comfort, performance and value. The Creta is a robust sports utility vehicle that comes with plenty of amenities and a sophisticated drivetrain. It is currently the most preferred model among budget car buyers. On the other hand, the Verna excels in terms of comfort, features, and practicality.

While the choice of dimensions is mostly determined by segment desire, the Verna provides two quite powerful and petrol engines, one of which is also available in the Creta. In terms of diesel powertrain, the Creta is the clear victor, while the Verna lacks a diesel engine.

Nonetheless, both vehicles are quite well-equipped in terms of onboard equipment, with enough to appreciate every trim level. Another advantage of the Hyundai Verna is its restricted variation selection, which is less expensive than the Hyundai Creta's. Having said that, the Creta provides a superior trim option for the money.

