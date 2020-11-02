Yamaha reports 31% hike in Oct sales, banks on festivities to maintain momentum

Yamaha Motor India on Monday announced it had sold 60,176 units in the month of October in the domestic market, a growth of 31% compared to the 46,082 units sold in the same month in 2019.

The rise in October sales is significant because it is also the fourth successive month in which Yamaha has managed to increase its figures. The company had sold 47,918 units in July, 52,706 units in August and 53,727 units in September.

The current lineup of Yamaha in India includes 125cc scooters like Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally as well as motorcycle offerings in the 150cc and 250cc categories like FZ FI, FZ 25 and the new FZS 25.

With these products in its garage, Yamaha expects that the demand will hold firm, especially with the festive period extending into November. As such, the company will also be offering attractive finance schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options.