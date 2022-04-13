Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in the market recently at ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, the motorcycle gained a host of new features including upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, aluminium swingarm, and new colour options. Here is a list of its competition bikes that are placed in the same segment.
Bajaj Dominar 250: ₹1.64 lakh
Bajaj Auto's popular Dominar 250 retails just ₹4,000 over the MT 15’s pricing. While the MT-15 get the R15's 155 cc engine, the Dominar 250 gets a bigger 248cc, liquid-cooled engine with 26.63bhp and 23.5Nm output. It features a near identical design and cycle parts when compared to the bigger Dominar 400 motorcycle.
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: ₹1.64 lakh
Apart from the Dominar 250, even the Pulsar RS 200 has been priced the same at ₹1.64 lakh. It is a slightly sportier offering against the Dominar 250 and features a fully-faired design with along with a rev-happy 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine delivering 24.2bhp and 18.7Nm.
KTM 125 Duke: ₹1.71 lakh
Bajaj Auto offers the KTM 125 Duke at a higher ₹1.71 lakh price tag. It borrows a slew of components and cycle parts from the 200 Duke including its split trellis frame, upside-down forks, and an aluminium swingarm. Its 124.71cc engine is good enough to deliver 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of torque.
Suzuki Gixxer 250: ₹1.80 lakh
Suzuki Gixxer 250 has a bigger 249cc, oil-cooled engine but has been priced in the similar category at ₹1.80 lakh. It is one of the most popular bikes from Suzuki Motorcycle India in the country.