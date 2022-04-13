Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Mt 15 V2 Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison

Yamaha MT-15 V2 rivals the likes of KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Dominar 250. With the latest update, the Yamaha MT 15 V2 has gained a host of new features including upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, aluminium swingarm, etc.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 13 Apr 2022, 09:16 AM
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion

Yamaha Motor India announced the launch of the new MT-15 V2.0 in the market recently at 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, the motorcycle gained a host of new features including upside-down front forks, an updated instrument cluster, aluminium swingarm, and new colour options. Here is a list of its competition bikes that are placed in the same segment. 

Bajaj Dominar 250: 1.64 lakh

Bajaj Auto's popular Dominar 250 retails just 4,000 over the MT 15’s pricing. While the MT-15 get the R15's 155 cc engine, the Dominar 250 gets a bigger 248cc, liquid-cooled engine with 26.63bhp and 23.5Nm output. It features a near identical design and cycle parts when compared to the bigger Dominar 400 motorcycle. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Yamaha Mt-15
155 cc
₹ 1.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Yamaha Yzf R15 V3
155 cc
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar F250
249.07 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 1.41 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹ 85,408 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200: 1.64 lakh

Apart from the Dominar 250, even the Pulsar RS 200 has been priced the same at 1.64 lakh. It is a slightly sportier offering against the Dominar 250 and features a fully-faired design with along with a rev-happy 199.5cc, liquid-cooled engine delivering 24.2bhp and 18.7Nm.

KTM 125 Duke: 1.71 lakh

Bajaj Auto offers the KTM 125 Duke at a higher 1.71 lakh price tag. It borrows a slew of components and cycle parts from the 200 Duke including its split trellis frame, upside-down forks, and an aluminium swingarm. Its 124.71cc engine is good enough to deliver 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of torque.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: 1.80 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 250 has a bigger 249cc, oil-cooled engine but has been priced in the similar category at 1.80 lakh. It is one of the most popular bikes from Suzuki Motorcycle India in the country. 

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2022, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Dominar Pulsar Pulsar RS 200 Yamaha Yamaha MT 15 Yamaha MT15 Yamaha Motor India
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS