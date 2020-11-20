Yamaha introduces colour customization option for MT-15

Yamaha on Friday announced the launch of a colour customization option for its range of MT-15 motorcycles in India. At ₹1.44 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi), buyers can choose to get their bike a hue of their preference.

Yamaha informed that the decision to roll out colour customization option is because of a good feedback received from the recent launch of Ice Fluo-Vermillion color in MT-15 which is already available for booking. Underlining that multiple colour choices especially attract a younger buying audience, the company hopes that the MT-15 will be able to further bolster its presence in the market.

Prospective customers can choose from 11 combinations while purchasing a new MT-15 and that deliveries will commence based on the preferred choice from January of 2021 onwards. The total number of colour options available now stand at 14 with three readily available at delaerships. "Today's customers look for variety and diverse range of color combinations which suit their style statement. We at Yamaha will always try to introduce new biking experiences," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India, in a press statement issued by the company.

MT-15 gets a 155 cc fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system on a Delta box frame. Promising a quick acceleration and agile handling, the bike also gets A&S clutch and single-channel ABS.