Yamaha India offers cashback on FZ motorcycles and 125 Fi scooters in this state

Yamaha Motor India has announced special offers on the 150 cc FZ motorcycle range and 125 Fi hybrid scooters on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The special offers include instant cashback, low down payment and low rate of interest on vehicle loans. The Japanese two-wheeler major has announced that the special offer will be valid till September 30 across Maharashtra.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Sep 2023, 16:23 PM
Yamaha is offering special cashback and finance offers on select models in Maharashtra.

Yamaha Motor India has said that the special offer and finance schemes are applicable to its 150 FZ motorcycle range and 125 Fi scooter range. The offers include an instant cashback of 3,000. Also, the offers include a low down payment starting from 7,999 and a low rate of interest at 7.99 per cent on two-wheeler loans.

Watch: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review

The special offers and finance schemes will be valid till the end of this month. The cashback and finance offers are currently applicable in Yamaha's 150 cc FZ model range and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid in Mumbai. For the rest of Maharashtra, the offers are available on Yamaha's 150 cc FZ range and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid.

Yamaha Motor India’s current product portfolio includes four FZ motorcycles, which are the FZ-X, FZS-Fi Version 3.0, FZS-Fi Version 4.0 and FZ-Fi Version 3.0. The 125 cc Fi hybrid scooter range includes Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 FI Hybrid, and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI Hybrid models. However, the other motorcycles and scooters in Yamaha's India product lineup, including the R15, MT15, and Aerox 155 are not covered under these festive offers.

First Published Date: 18 Sep 2023, 16:23 PM IST
