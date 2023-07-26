You could soon find a mobile Renault showroom in your locality

The OEM has launched a unique sales initiative called - ‘Showroom on Wheels'

This will cover 625 locations across 26 states and three Union Territories

A mobile extension of the brand's showroom will be taken directly to customers

They can even get on-spot test drive, booking and car finance options

 The mobile showroom will feature interactive displays of cars

It will provide customers with an immersive experience to visitors

Another such initiative launched is the 'Workshop on Wheels'

This is a mobile service workshop loaded with latest tools and technicians on board

It builds on the already existing 530 Renault touchpoints across the nation
