Yamaha announces cashback offers on hybrid scooter models in these states

Yamaha Motor India on Wednesday announced a slew of cashback offers on select hybrid scooter models in the states of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and the states in the north-eastern parts of the country. Yamaha further announced that the offers are valid on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and through the entire month of February.

State(s) Offer Assam, Northeast & West Bengal: Cashback offer upto Rs. 2,500 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Maharashtra Cashback offer upto Rs. 2,500 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid Tamil Nadu Cashback offer upto Rs. 5000 on Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid & Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid

The Yamaha Hybrid scooter models are powered by a BS 6-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces a power output of 8.2 PS @ 6,500rpm and maximum torque of 10.3 N m @ 5,000rpm.

The hybrid Yamaha scooters offer features such as a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System with Hybrid Power Assist technology, Quiet Engine Start System and Automatic Stop and Start System. hese scooter models also come equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India.

