TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here

TVS Motor Company has raised the pricing of its new Raider 125 sporty commuter bike in India.
By : Updated on : 14 Jun 2022, 12:25 PM
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform. 

TVS Motor Company has raised the pricing of its new Raider 125 sporty commuter bike in India. However, the latest price only affects the disc brake variant of the bike, and the drum brake variant continues to retail at the same price tag as before. The TVS Raider 125 Disc trim now stands at 90,989,  while previously it was priced at 89,089 (both prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Raider 125 Drum trim continues to stand at 84,573 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), this pricing remains unchanged. The pricing of the TVS Raider was previously also hiked in May 2022, when the pricing went up by 1,620. 

Save for the price revision, no other change has been introduced on the bike. The heart of the motorcycle continues to feature the same 124.8cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine which is responsible for making 11.2bhp of power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. 

Some of the key features of the bike include an LED headlight, Idle Stop-Start system, two ride modes (Eco and Power), and first-in-segment under-seat storage. It gets first-in-class features like LCD digital speedometer, and 3V i-Touch Start. It is offered with a gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres.

The bike is available for purchase in four colour options - Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black, and Fiery Yellow. 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 12:25 PM IST
