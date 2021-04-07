Top scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity

Top scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
- With the Bluetooth connectivity, riders can check various notifications, navigation on the LCD console of their scooters using the phone's system.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For cars, having the Bluetooth connectivity is nothing new, but when it comes to motorcycles and scooters, the Bluetooth connectivity feature used to be a premium one. However, with time, the scenario has changed, and the feature is becoming more common.
(Also Read: Ather Energy looks to treble capacity by end of FY2023)
In the Indian market, still merely a few two-wheelers, including both motorcycles and scooters, are available with this connectivity feature. The Bluetooth connectivity in a two-wheelers acts the similar way it does in a car. This technology allows the rider to connect his or her smartphone to the vehicle's system.
Here is a list of the top scooters across both motorcycles and scooter segments, which are available in India with Bluetooth connectivity.
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Motorscycles India updated its Access 125 scooter last year. The scooter received Bluetooth enabled consoles. The Bluetooth connectivity-enabled Suzuki Access 125 allows the riders to connect the console via their smartphones using the Suzuki Ride Connect app. However, this app is only available for the Android users, not for iOS smartphones.
Suzuki Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street is another premium scooter that comes with Bluetooth connectivity feature. This function allows the rider to connect his or her smartphone to the scooter's system and access various functions through the dedicated app from mobile.
With this, the riders can use the features such as turn-by-turn navigation, check call, missed call, WhatsApp and sms alerts along with caller ID, phone battery level display, overspeed warning etc. However, the connectivity can be used only through Android phones, not iOS.
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125 was one of the first scooters in India to get Bluetooth connectivity. It gets a 5-inch LCD display that shows a lap timer, a 0-60kph acceleration time recorder, top speed recorder, engine temperature gauge, average speed indicator and service reminder etc.
The Bluetooth connectivity allows the rtider to connect his or her smartphone to the scooter's system using ‘Smart Xonnect’. With this, the rider can check all the data on the smartphone. Apart from that, the LCD display also shows phone notifications, trip report and navigation arrows.
2 min read . 11:29 AM IST
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST
2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST