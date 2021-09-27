Royal Enfield launches new riding shoe range

Motorcycle major Royal Enfield on Monday has announced that the company has joined hands with TCX to introduce a new range of riding shoes. The homegrown two-wheeler brand claims that these riding shoes come with a classic and timeless design. They are claimed to offer a safe and enhanced riding experience.

The five different ranges of riding shoes introduced by Royal Enfield in collaboration with TCX include Stelvio WP riding boots, Stelvio Mid Rise WP riding boots, Cabo WP boots, Klausen Lady riding WP boots and Grimsel Lady WP boots.

Riding shoes are important accessories for motorcycle riders who want to ride safe. The riding shoes can prove to be highly helpful in case of any mishap while riding. They can protect the rider from injuries. Alongside the motorcycles, Royal Enfield has been selling different riding accessories and merchandise through its retail outlets for quite some time. The latest range of riding shoes come as part of that.

The new range of riding shoes is claimed to be waterproof and built with high-quality materials. The motorcycle manufacturer also claims that these riding shoes come with CE certification. The boots are available in different colour options. Pricing for these riding shoes ranges between ₹8,500 and ₹18,000, depending on different variants.ht