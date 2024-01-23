Hero Xtreme 125R launched in India at Hero World 2024, priced at 95,000

Hero MotoCorp has launched the stylish new Xtreme 125R commuter motorcycle at Hero World 2024, bringing an all-new offering to the popular segment. The price of Hero Xtreme 125R starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the model will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125. The Xtreme 125R is an “extreme" departure from Hero’s traditional commuters with a hyper-stylish design that sets it apart from anything we’ve seen from the brand so far.

The Hero Xtreme 125R gets razor-sharp styling with a unique headlamp upfront that gives the motorcycle its distinctive face. The low-slung headlamp further comes with LED turn indicators on either side and what appears to be DRLs on top. The motorcycle appears lean with a sharply styled fuel tank with shrouds on either side that build a lot of muscle on the Xtreme 125R. It is complemented by split seats and split grab rails for a completely sporty look.

Power on the Hero Xtreme 125R comes from the new 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 11.39 bhp at 8,250 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses 37 mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, developed by Showa. The braking performance comes from a single front disc and the option of a drum brake or disc at the rear, depending on the variant. The bike comes with single-channel ABS as standard whereas there is a dual-channel ABS variant available at ₹99,500 ex-showroom.

The Hero Xtreme 125R also packs a digital console with an LCD unit packing a host of information. The new stylish new commuter offering will be available at dealerships with bookings set to commence soon. Apart from the Xtreme 125R, Hero MotoCorp has also showcased the Mavrick 440, Xoom 125R and Xoom 160 at Hero World 2024.

