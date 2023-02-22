Hero Xoom 110 scooter deliveries begin in India

Hero MotoCorp has begun deliveries of the new Xoom 110 scooter across the country. The new Hero Xoom was launched in India on January 30, 2023, and is the manufacturer’s newest sporty scooter in the market. It’s also the brand’s third offering in the 110 cc segment, which it says still commands over 63 per cent of the total scooter market share.

The Hero Xoom 110 gets sporty styling with the H-shaped LED DRL, and a projector lens LED headlamp, while the H-shaped taillight also makes it stand out amidst the crowd. The big feature update though is the segment-first cornering lamps on the scooter. This makes the Xoom the world’s first and only 110 cc scooter to get cornering lamps, a feature which is more commonly seen on premium motorcycles. We rode the Hero Xoom recently and you can check out our review of the scooter and its functions below.

The cornering lamps on the Hero Xoom is a segment-first feature and aims to add another layer of safety on the model

Other features on the Hero Xoom 110 include a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, an i3S start-stop system, a USB charger, and under-seat storage with a boot light. The model also comes with 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a front disc brake with combi-braking. The Bluetooth connectivity feature also brings functions like call and SMS alerts, a low-fuel indicator, theft alert, track-my-vehicle, telemetry data and more.

Hero says power comes from an updated 109 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT unit. scooter The Hero Xoom tips the scales at 109 kg and gets telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear. Prices start at ₹68,599 for the base LX variant, going up to ₹76,699 for the top-spec ZX variant. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

The Hero Xoom primarily competes with the Honda Dio in the segment but will also lock horns with the Honda Activa 6G and the TVS Jupiter 110 models. The Xoom aims to bring some novelty to the segment with offerings being largely conservative. That said, the company is betting on the existing demand for petrol-powered scooters to sustain volumes despite the advent of electric scooters in the segment. The Xoom has been competitively priced, which does give it an edge over rivals.

